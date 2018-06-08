In 'Her Portmanteau,' mother and daughters fractured by borders and time

That cultural rift is elegantly drawn in the opening scene, the meeting between Nigerian traveler Iniabasi (Délé Ogundrian) and the American-born half sister, Adiaha (Omozé Idehenre), who’s late to pick her up at the airport. The stony silence with which Iniabasi meets Adiaha’s flustered excuses leads the latter to believe her guest can only converse in Ibibio, the Nigerian dialect Adiaha understands but can’t speak. Naturally, Iniabasi speaks fluent English — only the first of Adiaha’s faulty assumptions to be challenged.