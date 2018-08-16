The Huntington names a new director for its art collections

“I’m absolutely thrilled to be heading back to L.A. and to be working at the Huntington. I’ve always loved it,” said Nielsen, who also has held curatorial positions at the Art Institute of Chicago and the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. “I lived on the Westside. but would go out to the Huntington regularly, like a lot of people, to stroll through the gardens and look at the collections and the books and the art, the whole multi-sensory experience. The Huntington, I thought, was extremely special in what was already a really vibrant ecosystem.”