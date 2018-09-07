Review: In 'I Go Somewhere Else,' Inda Craig-Galván ponders black women's changing perceptions of themselves

The show’s author, Inda Craig-Galván, is an actress-turned-playwright who, at 50, is accelerating into her new career. A transplanted Chicagoan, she earned an MFA from the University of Southern California just a year ago. “I Go Somewhere Else” is the first of her plays to receive a professional production, yet she already has a writing gig with the new ABC drama “The Rookie,” and another of her plays, “Black Super Hero Magic Mama,” is on the Geffen Playhouse schedule for the spring.