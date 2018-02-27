Paula Vogel's 'Indecent' will come to L.A. as part of the Ahmanson's next season

Pulitzer-winning writer Paula Vogel’s play "Indecent" and Matthew Bourne’s version of “Cinderella” have been added to the 2018-2019 Ahmanson lineup from Center Theatre Group.

"Indecent" dramatizes the true story of how Sholem Asch’s “God of Vengeance” made it to Broadway in 1923 — and the controversy that surrounded the play, which originally contained a love scene between two female characters. Rebecca Taichman, who directed the play at La Jolla Playhouse and later won a Tony for the Broadway run, will direct.

Bourne’s World War II-era re-imagination of the classic fairy tale is set in London as a love story between Cinderella and a Royal Air Force pilot.

The two productions join a season that includes two hit musicals, six-time Tony-winning “Dear Evan Hansen” and the crowd-pleaser “Come From Away.” Rounding out the season is the Motown musical “‘Ain’t Too Proud — The Life and Times of the Temptations”; the revival of William Finn and James Lapine’s musical “Falsettos”; and the comedy “The Play That Goes Wrong.”

