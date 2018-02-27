Advertisement

Paula Vogel's 'Indecent' will come to L.A. as part of the Ahmanson's next season

Deborah Vankin
Aaron Halva, left, Richard Topol (seated), Travis W. Hendrix, Adina Verson and Katrina Lenk in the La Jolla Playhouse production of "Indecent." The play will return to Southern California as part of the Ahmanson Theatre's 2018-19 season. (Carol Rosegg)

Pulitzer-winning writer Paula Vogel’s play "Indecent" and Matthew Bourne’s version of “Cinderella” have been added to the 2018-2019 Ahmanson lineup from Center Theatre Group.

"Indecent" dramatizes the true story of how Sholem Asch’s “God of Vengeance” made it to Broadway in 1923 — and the controversy that surrounded the play, which originally contained a love scene between two female characters. Rebecca Taichman, who directed the play at La Jolla Playhouse and later won a Tony for the Broadway run, will direct.

Bourne’s World War II-era re-imagination of the classic fairy tale is set in London as a love story between Cinderella and a Royal Air Force pilot.

The two productions join a season that includes two hit musicals, six-time Tony-winning “Dear Evan Hansen” and the crowd-pleaser “Come From Away.” Rounding out the season is the Motown musical “‘Ain’t Too Proud — The Life and Times of the Temptations”; the revival of William Finn and James Lapine’s musical “Falsettos”; and the comedy “The Play That Goes Wrong.”

