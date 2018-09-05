Review: Violinist Jennifer Koh gave a modern edge 'Mozart Under The Stars' with Bramwell Tovey and LA Phil

From there, Tovey and violinist Jennifer Koh went deeper into the Köchel file with the Violin Concerto No. 1. We hear the later Mozart violin concertos a lot in concert — especially No. 5 — but No. 1 is usually relegated to complete recorded surveys. Koh’s forte these days is in contemporary music — her greatest moment may have been her performance in Philip Glass’ “Einstein on the Beach” — and she brought a modern, edgy and sometimes aggressive tone quality to Mozart that was a bit much at times. She provided her own cadenzas for all three movements, each more suspenseful and intriguing than the one before it.