What does 'crazed virtuosity' sound like? Jennifer Koh delivers her answer with L.A. Chamber Orchestra

Austrian conductor Danzmayr, 38, who is music director of the Zagreb Philharmonic Orchestra in Croatia, comes to Los Angeles with some solid contemporary music credentials, including working with Pierre Boulez. He held Ligeti’s relentlessly challenging work together admirably, though the performance felt like a high-level run-through, with intensity occasionally giving way to what felt like mere assault. A fine line separates the two in Ligeti, whose sound can get under your skin.