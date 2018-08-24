Review: It's nowhere near as good as 'Brighton Beach Memoirs,' but if you like fart jokes ...

The action, unraveling over Joel Daavid’s excellent set, begins with family patriarch Murray Grazonsky (John Pleshette), an atheistic Communist who survived the Russian Revolution, addressing us from beyond the grave. Now in Paradise, he enjoys regular happy hours with pal Leon Trotsky. Murray created his own revolution on Earth when he willed the family boarding house to his grandson, Joseph (Hunter Milano), much to the distress of Murray’s wife, Minka (Cathy Ladman), who feels dissed by the sexist disenfranchisement. It’s distressing also to Murray’s feckless, seriously estranged, alcoholic son David (Travis York), who needs to float a loan on that same house to get some leg-breakers off his case.