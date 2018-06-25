Black and gay: Jonathan Lyndon Chase's paintings play with cultural conventions

Yet the most startling art historical touchstone is “La Grande Odalisque,” Jean-Auguste-Dominique Ingres’ 1814 painting of a woman whose body is so twisted for display that her pose would require extra vertebrae. Many of Chase’s male figures also present both chest and buttocks to the viewer, signaling sexual availability and messing with the conventions of gendered representation. Some of the men, such as the ecstatic lover in “Bend,” have feminine breasts. Others, such as the mustachioed beauty in “dimonds all over my body,” sparkle with collaged rhinestones.