Jane Kaczmarek to star in Pasadena Playhouse-Deaf West production of 'Our Town'

Jane Kaczmarek will star as the Stage Manager in an upcoming production of Thornton Wilder’s “Our Town,” a co-production of Pasadena Playhouse and Deaf West Theatre.
The play, directed by Tony Award-nominated Sheryl Kaller (“Next Fall”), will be performed in American Sign Language and spoken English. It begins the run on Sept. 6 and closes on Oct. 22.
Pasadena Playhouse is celebrating its centennial, and the 2017-2018 season marks producing artistic director Danny Feldman’s first with the company.
Kaczmarek is an Emmy-nominated actress best known for playing Lois for seven seasons on the Fox sitcom “Malcolm in the Middle.” She has also appeared on Broadway and in Los Angeles theaters, including “Long Day’s Journey Into Night” at the Geffen Playhouse.
“Our Town” was originally produced by the Pasadena Playhouse in 1939, a year after its world premiere.
