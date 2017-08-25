Jane Kaczmarek to star in Pasadena Playhouse-Deaf West production of 'Our Town'

Jane Kaczmarek will star as the Stage Manager in an upcoming production of Thornton Wilder’s “Our Town,” a co-production of Pasadena Playhouse and Deaf West Theatre.

The play, directed by Tony Award-nominated Sheryl Kaller (“Next Fall”), will be performed in American Sign Language and spoken English. It begins the run on Sept. 6 and closes on Oct. 22.

Pasadena Playhouse is celebrating its centennial, and the 2017-2018 season marks producing artistic director Danny Feldman’s first with the company.

Kaczmarek is an Emmy-nominated actress best known for playing Lois for seven seasons on the Fox sitcom “Malcolm in the Middle.” She has also appeared on Broadway and in Los Angeles theaters, including “Long Day’s Journey Into Night” at the Geffen Playhouse.

“Our Town” was originally produced by the Pasadena Playhouse in 1939, a year after its world premiere.

CAPTION Revelers joined community members and indigenous leaders from around the world at the Symbiosis Gathering in Big Summit Prairie, Ore., to mark the Great American Eclipse. Revelers joined community members and indigenous leaders from around the world at the Symbiosis Gathering in Big Summit Prairie, Ore., to mark the Great American Eclipse. CAPTION Revelers joined community members and indigenous leaders from around the world at the Symbiosis Gathering in Big Summit Prairie, Ore., to mark the Great American Eclipse. Revelers joined community members and indigenous leaders from around the world at the Symbiosis Gathering in Big Summit Prairie, Ore., to mark the Great American Eclipse. CAPTION Lin-Manuel Miranda joins the "Hamilton" cast onstage after their first show at the Pantages Theatre in Hollywood. (Ken Kwok / Los Angeles Times) Lin-Manuel Miranda joins the "Hamilton" cast onstage after their first show at the Pantages Theatre in Hollywood. (Ken Kwok / Los Angeles Times) CAPTION Behind the scenes of the landmark musical's arrival at the Hollywood Pantages on move-in day. Read full "Hamilton" coverage>> Behind the scenes of the landmark musical's arrival at the Hollywood Pantages on move-in day. Read full "Hamilton" coverage>> CAPTION Kenneth Turan reviews "Wind River," directed by Taylor Sheridan and starring Jeremy Renner and Elizabeth Olsen. Video by Jason H. Neubert. Kenneth Turan reviews "Wind River," directed by Taylor Sheridan and starring Jeremy Renner and Elizabeth Olsen. Video by Jason H. Neubert. CAPTION Justin Chang reviews "Columbus," directed by Kogonada and starring John Cho and Haley Lu Richardson. Video by Jason H. Neubert. Justin Chang reviews "Columbus," directed by Kogonada and starring John Cho and Haley Lu Richardson. Video by Jason H. Neubert.

jessica.gelt@latimes.com

@jessicagelt

ALSO:

Can this man save the Pasadena Playhouse?

Shakespeare and the politics of our age: Trump, 'Julius Caesar' and now 'Richard II'

Diary of a world premiere: Join Rajiv Joseph as the curtain rises on his 'Archduke'