New MOCA director Klaus Biesenbach embarks on a 'civic-minded' mission to steady the museum

He’s hesitant to elaborate, not wanting to be exploitative, he says. But when pressed, he adds: “I think in my generation, growing up queer, I was not part of the majority. Being out was a challenge to many. It was not being included, and it also meant growing up with the fear of AIDS, of dying — and in the eyes of many who didn’t understand at the time — that meant adding insult to injury, dying in shame.”