Review: Philip Rich's speculative Surrealism asks the question: what if?

The drawn black lines are clear, crisp and unmodulated or revised, the compositions less so. Rich’s Surrealism is of a speculative sort, composed to ask “what if?” and loosely akin to that of such Ferus Gallery stablemates as Ken Price and John Altoon, as well as to the outsider ethos of H.C. Westermann. One distinctive touch: Individual shapes or clusters of fragmentary objects are frequently paired in a single small space, as if an internalized communication is being attempted between them.