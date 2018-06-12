This year's Ojai Music Festival was bright, and dark, and very very hot

In an excerpt from György Ligeti’s “Poéme Symphonique,” dozens of performers stood in the aisles holding metronomes, letting them die, and dropping to the ground to die with them. When she created this work for the Lucerne Festival last summer, Kopatchinskaja ended it there. But in an Ojai still recovering from its own Dies Irae inferno of last season’s fires, she added two small children appearing out of the metronome cataclysm as signs of hope.