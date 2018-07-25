Yayoi Kusama is back in town, this time at the Marciano Art Foundation — for good

There’s a new Yayoi Kusama installation in town – again.

The Marciano Art Foundation announced that it has acquired the Kusama installation “With All My Love For The Tulips, I Pray Forever” (2011). The immersive artwork, featuring three fiberglass-reinforced plastic potted tulip sculptures in a stark white environment that’s plastered with red dots of varying sizes, will debut to the public on Thursday, July 26. It’s the first time the artwork has been displayed on the West Coast.

“With All My Love For The Tulips, I Pray Forever” first went on view at New York’s David Zwirner in 2017 as part of the gallery’s “Festival of Life” exhibition. Maurice Maricano, whose art foundation already owns multiple paintings and sculptures by the 89-year-old Japanese artist, fell in love with it there -- and, likely, the crowds the piece might draw to his new Wilshire Boulevard museum, if last year’s Kusama exhibition at the Broad is any indication.

The Broad’s Kusama Infinity Mirror Room, “Souls of Millions of Light Years Away” (2013), remains one of its most popular artworks. When the museum put advance tickets on sale last September for its survey of Kusama’s Infinity Mirror Rooms, it caused an online frenzy – 50,000 tickets sold out in less than an hour. The excitement was partly due to the fact that the immersive works -- popular selfie backdrops and widely distributed on social media -- had never been displayed together before and some of them rarely go on view.

So it’s no wonder, then, that in March, long after the Broad exhibition had closed, the museum announced it had acquired another Kusama Infinity Mirror Room, “Longing for Eternity” (2017), a hexagonal-shaped, LED light-filled chamber that visitors peer into through portholes.

Which begs the question: if the rules of supply and demand apply, will Kusama-mania in L.A. -- and the entry lines that come with it -- simmer down this time? Or does the MAF expect just as much excitement when it debuts “With All My Love For The Tulips, I Pray Forever?”

“We’re not sure what to expect,” Marciano deputy director Jamie G. Manné told the Times during a sneak peek of the work. “We do anticipate lines – we hope people will get excited about it. But the thing about Marciano Art Foundation is, we really limit the number of people who are allowed in at any one time, so that [mitigates crowds].” They plan to let about 15-20 people into the new Kusama installation at a time.

The Marciano Art Foundation has acquired Yayoi Kusama's "With All My Love For The Tulips, I Pray Forever" (2011). The art work goes on view to the public July 26.

The MAF owns other Kusama works dating back to the early ‘80s, including the artist’s infinity net paintings and tulip sculptures; but the addition of a large-scale, immersive Kusama work was key, MAF says. “This is something that was really missing from the collection,” Manné says. “Not every collection can acquire a room like this, so you’ll find them in more institutional settings, because of space and logistics. The institutions that house these are kind of few and far between.”

The version of “With All My Love For The Tulips, I Pray Forever” at the MAF is more expansive than what appeared at David Zwirner – it takes over an entire third floor gallery at the MAF that’s about 1,720 square feet. Other Kusama works from the Marciano collection will be on view nearby; and an exhibition of Jennifer Guidi paintings adjacent to “With All My Love For The Tulips, I Pray Forever” appears in conversation with Kusama’s infinity net paintings, though Manné says that was a “happy accident.”

With its repetitive mix of organic and geometric shapes, and with the ceiling, floor and walls plastered with red dots, there’s little appearance of depth in the Marciano’s Kusama installation, the effect being delightfully dizzying. The work’s red and white palette and spotted tulip planters are reminiscent of Kusama’s very first Infinity Mirror Room, “Phalli's Field," which she finished in 1965.

Like the repetitive, seemingly infinite images in Kusma’s Infinity Mirror Rooms, the artist’s immersive works keep popping up in L.A. -- and around the county. There are now a handful of Infinity Mirror Rooms in the permanent collections of U.S. museums. And the exhibition that was at the Broad is still traveling, currently on view at the Cleveland Museum of Art before heading to The High Museum in Atlanta.

But Kusama overkill is not a concern, Manné says.

“I think Kusama is such an important figure in art history,” Manné says, “especially because she’s a woman and she’s been so prolific -- she’s become almost a household name in a way. But there are always going to be people who don’t know about her and want to learn more, experience more.”

