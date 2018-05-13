A Rice-A-Roni 'Rigoletto,' Verdi's opera as a dated San Francisco treat

Aucoin has at his disposal an agile cast of four very different sorts of singers. If Lisette Oropesa seemed onstage at first a somewhat bland Gilda, the jester's daughter, "Rigoletto" director Mark Lamos may have had something to do with that, given that the soprano was notably lively in L.A. Opera's exhilarating choreographed production of Gluck's "Orpheus and Eurydice" two months earlier. Once her initial flighty vibrato settled down, she brought a golden honeyed tone, a little reminiscent of Beverly Sills, to Verdi's great coloratura aria "Caro Nome" at the end of the first act and vocally remained the stunning star of the show from then on.