LACMA's Art + Film Gala blurs boundaries between the museum world and Hollywood

Del Toro’s career also manifests a sense of barrier-breaking fluidity, not only in the stunning visual style that characterizes his movies — from “Pan’s Labyrinth” to “Hellboy” to “The Shape of Water” — but also in his collection of both high and low forms of art, many of which were included in the blockbuster 2016 exhibition “Guillermo del Toro: At Home With Monsters,” held at LACMA, where they were brought together with items from the museum’s collection.