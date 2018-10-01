Review: The L.A. Phil and CicLAvia brought the city together for a game-changing street party

Heading down Grand and turning west on Wilshire revealed the first, if unacknowledged, cultural landmark: Good Samaritan Hospital. It was here 106 years ago that the most important artist from L.A., John Cage, was born. There is no marking (come on, L.A., how much does a plaque cost?), but since Cage will play a major part of the L.A. Phil’s upcoming season, open a music series at the new Wende Museum of the Cold War in Culver City and was the subject of a groundbreaking concert at Pomona College two days earlier, there was only one thing to do: a performance of his silent piece, “4’33”.” (Someone had to do it.)