Review: As L.A. voted, John Cage's anarchic 'Europeras 1 & 2' set the tone for election day

An effort will be required to understand why a singer dressed as a Chinese warrior sings an aria from Mozart’s “Marriage of Figaro,” and why a mermaid is in the picture. What’s up with the maid wearing a welding helmet hitting a rubber anvil placed on a sawhorse? And how about that barber dressed for a disco of yore singing the Toreador Song from “Carmen” while cutting hair? Or the Cleopatra standing in front of a painting of snowy pines, while every member of the orchestra is playing something different, and the lighting and dancers are going their own way? ?