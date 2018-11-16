Review: Laura Owens' new MOCA show grasps the perpetual power of taboo

A recent painting of broken grids is covered with 18 brightly painted wheels in assorted sizes, from wagon to bicycle, crossing Marcel Duchamp’s Dada high jinks with a thrift-store junk assemblage that might be expected of an anonymous folk artist. A silk-screened list of “amazing facts” is certainly amazing, but once you start getting into it, artistic questions around belief are raised. True or false: “Apples, not caffeine, are more efficient at waking you up in the morning. Marilyn Monroe had six toes. Adolf Hitler’s mother seriously considered having an abortion but was talked out of it by her doctor. Pearls melt in vinegar.”