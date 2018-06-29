With 'Broadway and the Bard,' Len Cariou helps us hear the music in Shakespeare

Perfectly in sync with him throughout the 70-minute show is pianist Mark Janas, who underscores speeches as well as songs with sounds that move from glittering to jazzy to martial. Cariou created the show with Janas and their director, Barry Kleinbort, and the closeness of their collaboration is evident in the way that the show effortlessly unfolds on a stage simply outfitted with an alabaster bust of Shakespeare, a traveling trunk and a few coils of rope (set design by Josh Iacovelli and mood-enhancing lighting by Matt Berman).