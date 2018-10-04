The MacArthur Foundation reveals its 'eclectic class' of 2018 fellows, including a skid row violinist and a visionary neuroscientist

Several other fellows have SoCal connections. New York Playwright Dominique Morisseau wrote the book for the musical “Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations,” which recently ended a run at the Ahmanson Theatre, and she’s written for the Showtime series “Shameless.” New York computer scientist Deborah Estrin is an L.A. native who taught for many years at USC and UCLA. New York filmmaker and performance artist Wu Tsang received an MFA from UCLA. And Cambridge, Mass., media scholar Lisa Parks was a professor in the Film and Media Studies department at UC Santa Barbara from 1998 and 2016 and has been a visiting professor at USC.