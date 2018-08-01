Review: In his Hollywood Bowl debut, Matthias Pintscher lends some snap to Stravinsky

Of course, you wouldn’t have known that Stravinsky was the dominant item on the menu if you had just glanced at the short-form headline for the concert, “Elgar’s Enigma Variations.” Nothing wrong with Elgar being there. It’s a great piece, and Pintscher procured a fine performance from the L.A. Phil, with plenty of fire in the agitated episodes and a suitably grand finale. But I wonder what made the marketeers think that the name Elgar would be a bigger draw than that of Stravinsky in his hometown?