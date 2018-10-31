Review: A glimpse inside Merce Cunningham's imagination in 'Clouds and Screens' at LACMA

Yet, that’s the problem with Cunningham. For all the extreme abstraction to his movement, he nevertheless touches on so much of the lives we lead. And that is much easier to write about than his own astonishing dance. His was the revelatory gift of getting you to see how every living creature moves in a manner to make it special, and thus assure us that the world we live in is special. How he did that was by moving in a way more special than anyone else, all while still making room for everything else. Music, decor and costumes remain independent of — but coexistent with — dance, showing that one art need not be dictatorial toward another. Emotions are plentiful but supplied by the viewer, living up to Cage’s preference that in art, he liked to be moved but not pushed.