Composer Michael Hersch on music as memorial, and his premiere at the Ojai festival

Hersch’s elegy to his friend, titled "I hope we get a chance to visit soon," premieres Friday night at the Ojai Music Festival. The composer said that while he was writing the music, his wife's daily life as a patient began mirroring the email correspondence from his friend, historian Mary O'Reilly. Her messages, from the onset of her cancer in 2003 until her death in 2009, serve as the primary text of the libretto.