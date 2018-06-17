A festival's final concert brings the microtonal outsiders in

The Gourd Tree with bells was, of course, perfect for “Daphne of the Dunes,” given that the nymph of the myth is turned into a laurel to foil the erotic pursuit by the god Apollo. For the performance, casebolt and smith (the dance duo of Liz Casebolt and Joel Smith) recounted the myth first in entertaining patter, while a video behind the stage projected classic paintings of the characters. The dancers began portraying campy Greek myth, but once a video montage of clips from “North by Northwest” and “Psycho” were projected on a screen, the dance turned into a surprisingly effective Hitchcockian Daphne and Apollo chase scene among the Partch instruments.