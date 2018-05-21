Opera UCLA proves Susan B. Anthony, more than ever, remains 'The Mother of Us All'

Stein's text is a Stein text. You don't think you know what's going on but, in fact, you find you do. There is a suggestion of narrative. Susan B. struggles to convince damned-fool men to let women vote. She never lived to see it but the opera ends with an aria sung by her statue that sums up her long life and the meaning of strife, perfectly suited as Stein's own farewell, these all but final words of hers in print.