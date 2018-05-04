'Noises Off' at A Noise Within: The laugh factory is open for business

Still, it's hard to see in these relentlessly lowbrow antics the same heady playwright whose "Copenhagen" explored human relations through the lens of quantum physics — that is, until the third act. Watching once again from the house perspective as the hapless troupe's final performance completely unravels, it finally dawned on me that far from being a mere entertaining diversion, "Noises Off" is the living embodiment of thermodynamic entropy in action.