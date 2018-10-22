Oliver Mayer returns to the boxing ring with his new play, 'Members Only'

Mayer is trim, his face chiseled in long, strong lines. He doesn’t box anymore. Exercise these days is walking, either across the campus at USC, where he is an associate professor in the university’s powerhouse playwriting program, or with Don Aldo, the pooch indulging in an afternoon lie-down near Mayer’s seat at the dining table in his Baldwin Village apartment. His wife, actress-director Marlene Forte, is off visiting a niece. Forte has appeared in or directed several of his plays and has a key role in “Members Only.”