They're Gloria and Emilio Estefan, eight shows a week: How the stars of 'On Your Feet!' channel pop heroes

What helps with the grueling schedule, Gloria said, is that the performers feel a personal connection to the show. Nearly all of the cast is Latino, just as it was on Broadway — making musical theater history — and many of the actors’ stories echo the Estefans’ path to success. Both fled Cuba when Fidel Castro took over with the thought that the move would be temporary. Gloria emigrated to Miami with her family when she was 2; Emilio arrived on his own at 16 with the help of an aunt and uncle.