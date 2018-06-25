L.A. Opera's 'Scare Pair' at the Broad Stage

Getty’s score is spare, inward-looking, unapologetically tonal, channeling Benjamin Britten in mood and texture if not actual style, and consisting of mostly unmemorable recitative with little connection between the orchestra and the singing line. Poe’s murky tale doesn’t seem to inspire the best in composers — Debussy couldn’t finish his own version and Philip Glass’ take on “Usher” consists of mainly routine minor-key underscoring — so Getty is not alone in being unable to come up with a compelling piece of music theater.