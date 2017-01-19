Opera singers, jazz musicians roar into Union Station for one-night pop-up

Commuters passing through Union Station on Tuesday found themselves in the Roaring ’20s, or at least Los Angeles Opera’s facsimile of that era, during a one-night pop-up event with costumed singers, burlesque dancers and live jazz.
Timed to the company’s upcoming production of “The Abduction From the Seraglio,” the event capitalized on the setting of Mozart’s comic opera (originally performed in 1782) in the 1920s, just after the breakup of the Ottoman Empire, and the metaphor of a train traveling between the two worlds.
“The Abduction From the Seraglio” opens Jan. 28. Watch some video of the pop-up above, and check back for a review of the production and a feature on a cast member with quite a different back story.
