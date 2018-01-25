Pacific Standard Time: LA/LA becomes a worldwide event as exhibitions prepare to hit the road

"Pacific Standard Time: LA/LA" is hitting the road.
The wave of exhibitions, performances, lectures and other events about Latin American and Latino art that swept across Southern California during the last four months will close on Sunday, but 18 of the shows will travel to other cities, from San Francisco to Madrid.
The Getty Foundation's art initiative involved more than 70 cultural institutions in Southern California. Now select exhibitions are headed to Phoenix, Albuquerque, Chicago, Houston, Miami and New York, as well as Mexico City; Buenos Aires; São Paulo, Brazil; and Lima, Peru.
The touring exhibitions, Getty President Jim Cuno said, are "just the beginning."
"Over the last four months, our many partners reexamined and realigned narratives of art history through their exhibitions and events, bringing together the many connections between Latin American and Latino art without regard to borders or categories," Cuno said in a statement.
"Their discoveries will live on in the many exhibitions that will travel far beyond Los Angeles, and in the major permanent legacy of this initiative: the remarkable body of publications and curricula the collaborators have produced. This scholarship is the permanent contribution of Pacific Standard Time: LA/LA to the history of art."
The Getty's "Golden Kingdoms: Luxury and Legacy in the Ancient Americas," will travel to New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art, which co-organized the show, in February. The Hammer Museum's popular survey exhibition, "Radical Women: Latin American Art, 1960-1985," will travel to the Brooklyn Museum and Pinacoteca de São Paulo. The Santa Barbara Museum of Art co-organized its "Valeska Soares: Any Moment Now" with the Phoenix Art Museum, where the exhibition will travel to next, and the Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego co-organized "Memories of Underdevelopment" with the Museo Jumex in Mexico City and Museo de Arte de Lima in Peru, so that exhibition will stop in both cities.
Some institutions are creating new incarnations of their exhibitions that will live on permanently.
At Chapman University, which showed "My Barrio: Emigdio Vasquez and Chicana/o Identity in Orange County" as part of PST, students and faculty created the app "My Barrio Murals." The public can use it to take self-guided tours of Vasquez's murals around Orange County. The Autry Museum of the American West launched a citizen journalism project in conjunction with its PST exhibition "La Raza." The Hammer's digital archive of the "Radical Women" show will be live for the public to peruse in 2019.
"Pacific Standard Time: LA/LA" involved five years of planning and $16.3 million in grants from the Getty Foundation.
