Pacific Standard Time: LA/LA becomes a worldwide event as exhibitions prepare to hit the road

The Getty's "Golden Kingdoms: Luxury and Legacy in the Ancient Americas," will travel to New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art, which co-organized the show, in February. The Hammer Museum's popular survey exhibition, "Radical Women: Latin American Art, 1960-1985," will travel to the Brooklyn Museum and Pinacoteca de São Paulo. The Santa Barbara Museum of Art co-organized its "Valeska Soares: Any Moment Now" with the Phoenix Art Museum, where the exhibition will travel to next, and the Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego co-organized "Memories of Underdevelopment" with the Museo Jumex in Mexico City and Museo de Arte de Lima in Peru, so that exhibition will stop in both cities.