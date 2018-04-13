The Pacific Symphony lives up to its name, with the help of India

But if not quirky, how about cheeky? Carnegie was the hall in which Shankar's concerto, written for his sitarist daughter, Anoushka, was given its world premiere by Orpheus, the conductor-less New York chamber orchestra, in 2009. Less impressive than his two earlier, flamboyantly symphonic sitar concertos, Shankar's third didn't make much of an impression with Orpheus. Meanwhile, the "Ramakrishna" premiere was something of a mess, what which the orchestra adjusting to a new hall with adjustable acoustics, Glass seeming daunted by the spiritual magnificence of his subject and a chorus over its head.