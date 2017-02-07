'Waitress' and 'The Color Purple' coming to the Hollywood Pantages for 2017-18 season

The crowd-pleasing adaptation of “Waitress” and the national tour of Tony winner “The Color Purple” highlight the Hollywood Pantages season for 2017-18, the theater announced Tuesday.

Rounding out the lineup are the Los Angeles debut of Disney’s “Aladdin,” as well as L.A. premieres of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s “Love Never Dies,” and “School of Rock.” Also having its L.A. premiere will be “On Your Feet!”, the musical about Emilio and Gloria Estefan.

“The Color Purple” won the 2016 Tony for musical revival, and its Broadway star, Cynthia Erivo, was the rare competitor to beat “Hamilton” in her category of lead actress in a musical. “Waitress,” which features music and lyrics by Sara Bareilles and won raves on Broadway with Tony winner Jessie Mueller in the lead role, makes its L.A. premiere after scoring four Tony nominations, including one for best musical.

The Pantages lineup:

Disney’s “Aladdin,” Jan. 10-March 31, 2018

“Love Never Dies,” April 3-22, 2018

“School of Rock,” May 3-27, 2018

“The Color Purple,” May 29-June 17, 2018

“On Your Feet!” July 6-29, 2018

“Waitress,” Aug. 2-26, 2018

Tickets are available through season packages at www.HollywoodPantages.com.

