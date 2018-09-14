Review: Plácido Domingo brings the music of Spain to Hollywood

Along the way, Domingo generously devoted much time to accompanying three soloists whose specialties could not have been more diverse. The most unusual performer of the three — Lucero Tena, 80, a Mexican/Spanish dancer who became a virtuoso of the castanets — was also the most wildly acclaimed by the crowd. She was front and center for Gerónimo Giménez’s Intermedio from “La Boda de Luis Alonso” — a fun piece that imagines what Johann Strauss Jr. and Rossini would have sounded like had they been Spanish — and Rafael Frühbeck de Burgos’ highly colorful orchestration of Albéniz’s “Castilla,” clicking away with exuberant intricacy.