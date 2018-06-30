A little operatic help for newspapers: ‘La Gazzetta’ couldn't be better timed

Rossini’s score has many delights, especially the parodying patter ensembles that exponentially muddy already muddy waters. But the opera also has many aspects of being a rush job. Written for Naples, where Don Pomponio was a recognizable type, the opera didn’t travel well, and soon disappeared. It took a scholarly effort for the opera to finally resurface for an Italian radio performance in 1960 and begin getting a few stagings years later. But it wasn’t until a riotous 2001 Italian production by the Nobel laureate playwright Dario Fo demonstrated with vaudevillian exuberance just how searing Rossini’s satire was on society, the conventions of marriage and the idiocy of the idle upper classes, served by the gossip columnists of the indispensable gazettes.