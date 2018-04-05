Kathleen Battle, Julia Bullock and the saga of opera singers of color

For most of what turned out to be a three-hour program, Battle made little contact with the audience. But as the evening wore on, she warmed up. By the time of her encores, you couldn't get her off the stage. She even decided to sing a spiritual that she hadn't rehearsed. She dismissed her pianist, rehearsed the chorus herself at keyboard and proceeded with "Little David, Play on Your Harp." It was as if Battle were putting the pieces of her art and personality together on the spot.