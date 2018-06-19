Searching for Russia's soul, then and now, in 'Boris Godunov'

The troubles began, though, with Boris, who may have (and probably did) order the assassination of Dimitri, Ivan the Terrible’s son, after that tsar’s death. Boris was politically savvy enough to refuse the throne unless the people demanded it. He was politically savvy enough to make a show of providing for the people to win their favor. He was Russian enough, at least in Mussorgsky’s opera, to have a conscience. He stood for something, and his operatic death is historic tragedy.