Critic's Notebook: How the World Series and our orchestras became a soundtrack for the city

Ironically, orchestral democracy can also result in conformity in the need for all the players to get along. There was some of that in Stravinsky’s “Pulcinella,” but there was also some benefit of not having a conductor, which is the joy factor. In Bernstein’s 1960 recording of the suite, for instance, a conductor’s gusto is the overriding feature. Here it was glorious mob rule, enthusiasm on all sides, the thrill contagious.