The 'Song Exploder' podcast analyzes music’s DNA, one track at a time 

Thao Nguyen, who has appeared on “Song Exploder” as both a guest host (interviewing singer-songwriter Neko Case) and artist (discussing a song from her band, Thao & the Get Down Stay Down), thinks Hirway’s specificity is what makes his podcast so special. “As songwriters, there are few avenues in which we can talk in detail about the elements over which we intensely labor, elements that could forever go unnoticed,” she writes via email. “It’s so gratifying to remember how excited you were when you came up with those things.” Listening to other artists’ episodes, she says, “you become a student of songwriting again.”