For celebrated pianist Stephen Hough, it's time to show yet another side of himself

In my teens, I remember a local priest committed suicide in my small town in the north of England. It seemed a tremendous disgrace. People were whispering that maybe he was gay. Well, "queer" was the word then. It has since been reclaimed as a positive word but not back then. That idea of a depressed priest stayed with me. I've met many priests over the years and some were very joyful, but others I could see some of this in them.