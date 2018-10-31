Composer Steve Reich reflects on 30 years of Minimalism and his new LA Phil world premiere

I guess I was in L.A. because we go to L.A. every January or February to visit our son and to get away from the cold here. And I was looking at the orchestral setup here and I thought, “Hmm, those first desk strings are really in a tight semicircle.” They could hear each other very well. And the first two flutes and first two oboes and first two clarinets are ditto, also close in. If I were to add two vibraphones and two pianos, I’d have exactly the piece I was working on at the time, “Runner,” which is for an ensemble of 19 musicians. This is the ensemble that is sitting there in most orchestras. So I could write a piece for the kind of ensemble that I’m already writing for, and then fill in that part of the orchestra which would be supportive in a helpful way; that would be the string section and [four] trumpets in the brass section.