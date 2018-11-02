Review: Major new works by Steve Reich and George Crumb find two leading American octogenarian composers in magnificent old form

And if Reich has lost any of his timing as a composer in this breathtakingly beauteous and perfectly pitched work, it is but a very slight fraction. The score says 19 minutes. Susanna Mälkki’s confident performance came in at, by my timing, 18 minutes and 59 seconds. I’d also say by, maybe the second second, you knew only one composer could have written this. Reich is not a composer who, at this point of his celebrated career, needs to reinvent himself. But it is great news to have him back with the orchestra.