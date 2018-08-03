When the cover of a book becomes postcard art: Captivating messages in surprising packages

The other letter, signed William Shakespeare, was embroidered by Simon Evans to resemble a handwritten note on a yellow legal pad. It adopts the voice of a needy trickster. Addressed "Dear Future," it begins with, "I am dead" and closes with, "I hope I hope I hope I fit into the bias of your era." In between, the letter describes the author's time ("scary") but speaks with postmodern self-reflexivity from the present, referring to the letter as a picture, and noting, by way of endorsement, that "it was in an art show" — exactly where we now see/read it.