The Hollywood Bowl's typically tacky Tchaikovsky Spectacular gets the Dudamel treatment

The L.A. Phil may know this music well (if not “Hamlet” so much), but the quality of playing, and the character, was hard to believe with so little rehearsal and in a busy week that had included two other programs. The intensity did not, for a moment, let up. The amplification was turned up to the bold setting, which made every detail vivid (and had the power to augment every mishap). Close your eyes and you could imagine the brilliance of the Berlin Philharmonic.