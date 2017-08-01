12 picks for family-friendly culture in August

Looking for some arts and culture to share with your kids? Here’s a quick list of shows, exhibitions and other activities scheduled for August — the first in a new monthly roundup.

World Rhythms: California Feetwarmers. In La Cañada Flintridge, the concluding concert of Descanso Gardens’ summer performance series will feature the ragtime and Dixieland blues band. 6 p.m. Aug. 1. Free with general admission ($4-$9, kids younger than 5 free). (818) 949-4200, www.descansogardens.org

LACMA Tuesday Matinees. The Los Angeles County Museum of Art’s daytime film programming goes wall-to-wall Judy Garland this month with a slate of films in the Bing Theater: “Presenting Lily Mars” (Tuesday), “Easter Parade” (Aug. 15), “Summer Stock” (Aug. 22) and “A Star Is Born” (Aug. 29). Showings at 1 p.m. $2-$4. (323) 857-6000, www.lacma.org.

“A Midsummer Night’s Dream.” The woodsy outdoor stage lends enchantment to the signature production of Will Geer’s Theatricum Botanicum in Topanga Canyon. 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 24, plus 6 p.m. Sept. 4. $10-$38.50. (310) 455-3723, theatricum.com.

Justin Roberts. An interactive children’s workshop at 5:45 p.m. precedes the 7 p.m. concert Thursday by the two-time Grammy nominee and eight-time Parents’ Choice Gold Award winner. Levitt Pavilion, Pasadena. Free. (626) 683-3230, www.levittpavilionpasadena.org

Civil War Day Camp. Registration is still open for this one-day historical program for ages 8 to 10 featuring tours, games and crafts at the Drum Barracks Civil War Museum in Wilmington. It runs 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday. $20. (310) 548-7509, www.drumbarracks.org

Beauty and the Beast Jr. Theatre Palisades Youth presents an all-kid production of the Disney musical, with book by Linda Woolverton, music by Alan Menken and lyrics by Howard Ashman and Tim Rice. 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 2 and 5 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. $15. (310) 454-1970, www.theatrepalisades.org

Big World Fun. The summer music and dance series at Ford Theatres wraps up with performances by TaikoProject (Saturday) and Kutturan Chamoru Foundation (Aug. 12). Performances at 10 a.m. $5. (323) 461-3673, www.fordtheatres.org/programs/big-world-fun

Garden Concerts for Kids. The Getty Center’s free outdoor concert series for kids will feature performances by Secret Agent 23 Skidoo (Saturday and Sunday), Dan Zanes with Claudia Eliaza, Pauline Jean and special guests (Aug. 12 and 13) and Sonia De Los Santos (Aug. 19 and 20). All concerts start at 4 p.m. and are free. (310) 440-7300, www.getty.edu

‘Charlotte’s Web’ and Kaleidoscope. Pacific Festival Ballet’s summer dance series pairs a children’s ballet adaptation of the beloved E.B. White book with a dance performance featuring returning alumni and guest choreographers from “So You Think You Can Dance.” 7 p.m. Saturday, Scherr Forum Theatre at Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza. $24. (805) 449-2787, www.civicartsplaza.com

Lucky Diaz and the Family Jam Band. The bilingual husband and wife duo — who won a Latin Grammy in the children’s album category — will perform at 7 p.m. Aug. 10 at Levitt Pavilion in Pasadena. An interactive workshop, “Little Hands, Big World,” will precede the concert at 5:45 p.m. Free. (626) 683-3230, www.levittpavilionpasadena.org

826LA @ the Hammer. A Hammer Museum writing workshop subtitled “Celebrating Our Stories With Language,” geared for ages 8 to 13, will ask participants to explore the languages of their communities. 11 a.m. Aug. 13. Free; reservations required. (310) 915-0200, workshops.826la.org

Family Day: Art for Good. The Hammer also has its annual free family festival featuring art activities, improv workshops and music performances, all led by artists. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Aug. 19. (310) 443-7000, hammer.ucla.edu

