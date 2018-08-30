How deportation kept a Oaxacan artist collective from attending its own L.A. exhibition

Eight bold and colorful murals by Oaxacan artist collective Tlacolulokos have anchored the Los Angeles Public Library’s domed rotunda for the past year, drawing nearly 100,000 visitors to the downtown branch and stirring acclaim. “Visualizing Language,” part of the Getty Foundation’s Pacific Standard Time initiative — and its mural component, “For the Pride of Your Hometown, the Way of the Elders, and in Memory of the Forgotten” — addressed the history and under-representation of indigenous peoples as well as L.A.’s Oaxacan community. Fans of the work showed up at the library on Sunday to celebrate the murals and bid them farewell during a closing reception for the exhibition.