De Niro denounces Trump, Stoneman Douglas students bring everyone to tears and 'SpongeBob SquarePants' proves it really is a musical — this year's Tonys had it all

The importance of diversity and representation was underlined repeatedly throughout the night. Lindsay Mendez, who won a featured actress Tony for “Carousel,” said: “When I moved to New York, I was told to change my name from Mendez to Matthews or I wouldn’t work … to all you artists out there, just be yourselves and the world will take note.” John Leguizamo, who won a special Tony Award for “Latin History for Morons,” told of a rocky early career in which no one could pronounced his name; Tony Shalhoub dedicated his award for lead actor in a musical for “The Band’s Visit” to his father, who arrived at Ellis Island as a boy from Lebanon, and Ari’el Stachel, who took the award for featured actor in a musical for the same production, said: “I am part of a cast of actors who never believed they would be able to portray their own races, and we are doing it.”