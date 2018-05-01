Tony Award nominations reflect an anemic year for original ideas. Here's a critic's take on the bright spots

La Jolla Playhouse, where "Junk" had its impressive world premiere, has been the launching pad for two of this season's junkiest musicals, "Escape to Margaritaville," the escapist Jimmy Buffett musical, and "Summer," the roundly derided Donna Summer disco ride. Artistic director Christopher Ashley, who won a Tony last year for his direction of "Come From Away," is a showman of considerable talent. But he could be more discriminating in the commercial relationships he pursues at his Southern California home. Broadway has come to rely on subsidized testing grounds, but nonprofit theaters ought to be raising the bar.