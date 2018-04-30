Tony Awards 2018: Three things to watch for when nominations are announced Tuesday

With one of Broadway's biggest days just around the corner, speculation over this year's Tony Award nominations is peaking. Will there be any surprises in the best musical category, where many of the contenders are TV and film spinoffs (think "Mean Girls," "Frozen" and "SpongeBob SquarePants")? Or will the nominations leader be not a musical but a play, "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child," based on the magical creations of author J.K. Rowling? Or will revivals such as "My Fair Lady" and "Carousel" rule the day?