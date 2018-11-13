Review: Musical Middle Eastern diplomacy from Daniel Barenboim's West-Eastern Divan Orchestra in its L.A. debut

The performance of the tone poem overall had an irresistible appeal. I have never heard any conductor or orchestra appearing for the first time in Disney Hall be as attuned to its acoustics to provide the exquisite sensitivity of Strauss’ opening measures as were Barenboim and the Divan. I was awestruck by the Divan at its New York debut in Carnegie Hall in 2006 and have had the same reaction to it at festivals in London, Salzburg, Austria, and Lucerne, Switzerland. But never has it shone as it did in Disney Hall.